5 ways to lower your uric acid levels

Subhadrika Sen
Drink enough water: It helps flush out the toxins and uric acid from the body. One should aim at consuming at least 2-3 litres of water a day.
Reduce purine foods: While they are tasty and flavourful, they also break into uric acid once inside the body. Thus, reducing the intake of foods like red meat, shellfish, sardines, mackerel, organs (liver / kidney) of the meat help you to keep uric acid in check.
Avoid sugar-based drinks and alcohol: No sweets or sugary drinks which have high fructose content. Moreover alcohol must be absolutely cut out from the diet.
Check your weight: Note your height and body mass and keep your weight in check. Expose the body to a balanced diet and physical exercises every day.
No rigorous diets: Do not get into crash diet or long term fasting as they contribute in raising the uric acid levels, if not undertaken properly.