5 things to know about comedy magician Carisa Hendrix

Udisha
Lucy Darling
Carisa Hendrix is a Canadian magician who performs as 'Lucy Darling', who is a flirty Hollywood character. She first performed as Lucy in Australia in 2017 and instantly became popular.
Childhood
Carisa grew up in Canada and was an introverted child from a low-income family. She spent majority of her childhood in her birthplace, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and Calgary, Alberta.
Guinness World Record
The 39-year-old does more than just magic. She even is the holder of a Guinness World Record for torch teething which is basically fire-eating! She often performed such stunts during the early half of her career.
Award-winning magician
Carisa has many feathers under her belt and was crowned Stage Magician of the Year at the world-famous Magic Castle for two back-to-back years. She also won the prestigious Allan Slaight Award.
Television
The magician has been seen in several American television shows like Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion. The magician and stuntwoman was even the subject of the television programme, Carisa Hendrix: Girl on Fire.