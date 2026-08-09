5 Vastu mistakes that can attract evil to you house

DEBOLINA ROY
Broken glass and damaged mirrors
The energy field in your home can be disrupted by a broken mirror. It leads to distorted reflections, which allow negative energies to enter your surroundings.
Darkness in south-west
When we utilize the South-West sector without lighting, negativity is created. The corner will become a place for malevolent spirits to hang out and disrupt family harmony.
Cluttered and blocked entrances
Dirty entrances keep all divine energy far away from the place. The dirt at the entrance blocks healthy vibrations and welcomes the wrong spirits in. This is one of the biggest Vastu mistakes that can invite negativity.
Keeping dead plants indoors
The dried flowers or dead indoor plants embody decay energy. This energy attracts wandering souls, which takes a toll on your healthy life.
Misplaced bathroom in north-east
The act of building toilets in the virtuous North-East brings about loss of spirituality. The flow of high disturbances of energy disrupts the sanctity of your holy place by allowing many evil forces to enter.