5 ways to dry clothes faster in monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Use ceiling fans and dehumidifiers
Place your drying rack underneath a ceiling fan at high speed. Put together continuous airflow with a room dehumidifier is among the best tips for drying clothes at home.
Space out garments on hangers
In humid conditions, make sure not to overload the laundry rack. Clothes should be hung on durable plastic hangers separately, with a distance of at least 2 inches between each garment for maximum drying.
Use the towel roll method
Spread damp clothing flat onto a thick but dry bath towel. Then roll it up tightly like a log. Gently press or twist it to remove the excess water before hanging the garment.
Run an additional spin cycle
The extra spin cycle should be done before taking out wet clothes from the machine. This technique helps dry your clothes quickly while removing the bad smell from them during the monsoon season.
Quick heat fixes with a dryer or iron
Use a hot iron or a blow dryer to get rid of the wet areas in your clothes. Pay attention to the pockets, collars, and seams to remove all the moisture and dry your clothes quickly.