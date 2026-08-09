5 ways to maintain your non-stick pan

DEBOLINA ROY
Cool it down
Allow utensils made out of metal to cool naturally before washing them. Putting a hot item into contact with cold water causes thermal shock that can distort metal, form microscopic fractures in it, and damage delicate coatings.
Avoid abrasive scrubbers
Strong steel wool and abrasive scouring materials can easily cause scratches on delicate surfaces. Stick with soft sponges using mild liquid soap to keep surfaces smooth, and avoid heavy cleaning products, which may remove non-stick ingredients.
Use safe utensils
Regular usage of steel spatulas and forks damages protective coatings. You can only use plastic, bamboo or silicone utensils, which are softer and won’t scratch the cooking surface.
Ditch cooking sprays
The propellants used in aerosol sprays are dangerous, and they cause nasty sticky residues. It is one of the most important tips to maintain non-stick pans. Use only real butter or traditional cooking oil.
Keep heat moderate
High temperatures harm protective non-stick coatings. To preserve the longevity of non-stick pans, use only low or medium heat, except when cooking with heavy cast iron skillets.