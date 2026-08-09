7 neurologist-approved fruits to eat for brain health after 60 years

Subhadrika Sen
Grapes: With flavonoids and polyphenols, grapes are beneficial for brain sustenance after 60.
Strawberry: With Vitamin C and flavonoids, studies show they result in slow cognitive decline and keep the brain healthy and functioning for a long time.
Blueberries: For better cognitive function in seniors one can consume blueberries that are rich in anthocyanins.
Avocado: With the goodness of Vitamin E, unsaturated fats and folate, avocado is healthy, tasty and versatile.
Orange: Loaded with the benefits of citrus, these tangy fruits support vascular health.
Pomegranate: According to scientific research, the polyphenols and antioxidants in this fruit are good for vascular growth.
Apple: As per the old phrase, an apple a day, keeps the doctor away, having apples helps in cardio-metabolic functioning.