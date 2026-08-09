Feeling bloated during periods? 5 home remedies that can help

DEBOLINA ROY
Stay hydrated
Staying hydrated improves your kidneys' performance and helps your body get rid of extra fluids. Drinking water after waking in the morning makes you feel lighter while maintaining the necessary fluid balance.
Reduce processed salty foods
Stick to fresh and unprocessed ingredients, while reducing sodium to less than 1,500 mg per day. By controlling your diet, along with some home remedies for period bloating , you can reduce the chances of water retention.
Eat potassium rich foods
Potassium helps your body get rid of some water. Potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, sweet potatoes, and avocados help your body achieve proper fluid levels and reduce belly bloating and grogginess.
Sip natural diuretic teas
Natural diuretics such as ginger, cucumber, and asparagus increase urine production, which eliminates excess fluid. They help with digestion and eliminate tightness without taking any medication.
Gentle morning movement
Light exercise such as walking or stretching moves trapped gases and alleviates PMS symptoms. An effort to achieve the goal of 2.5 hours of workout per week is likely to boost blood circulation, thereby decreasing water retention.