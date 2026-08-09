Unique ways to incorporate radish in your daily diet

Udisha
Pickled radish ribbons
Shave radishes in a continuous motion using a vegetable peeler, to get thin ribbons. Now, gently toss them with some vinegar, sat and sugar. These can be delicious and tangy toppings for your salads, bowls and can be even used as sandwich stuffings.
Grated radish spread or dip
Grate some fresh radish and add them them to a bowl of Greek yogurt or cream cheese till the entire thing blends properly. You can also add some chopped garlic and chilli flakes for the extra kick of flavour. This makes for a delicious dip or a creamy toast spread.
Roasted radish
Cut the radish into a few chunks and sauté them in some olive oil, salt, herbs and minced garlic. Once done, take out the pieces and roast them at 200°C (400°F) for 20 minutes. This helps get rid of the sharp taste and develops a texture similar to potatoes.
Sautéed radish greens
The leaves of radish are extremely tasty and are a famous "saag" in India. Simply wash the leaves and sauté them in some oil with a pinch of salt. You can add other spices and dry herbs depending on the flavour you want. This nutritious dish can be easily paired with your regular meal.