Unusual health benefits of cheese

Udisha
Protects teeth against cavities
A lesser known health benefit of eating cheese is that it can actually protect the enamel and prevent cavities by raising the oral pH levels and thus neutralising acid. Eating hard, low sugar cheeses like Cheddar and Parmesan work best.
Supports heart health
While this might come as a surprise, fermented cheeses with high specific short-chain fatty acids such as Gouda, traditional Parmesan and Swiss are not known to especially increase heart risk. However, it is important to note that cheeses must be consumed in moderation to avoid cardiovascular disease.
Boosts gut health
Aged as well as unpasteurised cheeses like cheddar, gouda, provolone or feta are packed with live probiotics which is basically good bacteria that is known to aid digestion.
Helps regulate mood and sleep
Cheese is generally rich in the amino acid tryptophan which is known to boost the production of serotonin and melatonin by the brain which positively impacts your mood. This also helps with stress relief and improves sleep quality. Parmesan, Romano, Swiss, and Mozzarella have high levels of tryptophan.