Vegetarian Bengali dishes you need to know about

Udisha
Shukto
A classic Bengali vegetarian dish, this starter meal contains a variety of vegetables like bitter gourd, green bananas, raw papaya, bori (fried lentil balls) potatoes and more along with the richness of mustard paste, finished with milk or ghee.
Aloo Posto
This simple recipe is a comfort food for Bengalis and is made with diced potatoes and a rich paste of ground poppy seeds, locally called posto. With a healthy drizzle of mustard oil and some green chillies, this goes perfectly with rice and lentils.
Dhokar Dalna
Dhoka refers to spiced lentil cakes that are made from ground chana dal. They are steamed before the diamond-shaped pieces are deep-fried and cooked in a classic Bengali tomato gravy.
Chhanar Dalna
Paneer does not stand a chance if chhana (a much softer and spongier version of cottage cheese) is in the house. Shaped like balls, they are lightly fried before they are cooked in either a rich malai-based gravy or a light tomato one.
Mochar Ghonto
Bengalis eat all parts of the banana tree and mocha translates to the banana blossoms found in the flowers of the tree. They are finely chopped and cooked into a classic delicacy with potatoes, grated coconut, and spices which is finally topped with a dash of ghee.