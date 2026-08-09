Want to retire early and travel the world? Here are 6 tips to save money

DEBOLINA ROY
Scale up your investments
One of the most effective tips to save money before retirement is to increase the contribution rate. By investing 30% of your income, you can retire early and enjoy the trips you dream about.
Protect your savings
There’s no denying the potential impact of medical crises. Invest in extensive term life insurance, serious illness plans, and health insurance products so that sudden medical problems never jeopardise your retirement savings and travel budget.
Choose hybrid investment options
The escalating costs of living can affect your purchasing power throughout the years. Rather than only relying on standard deposits, it is advisable to invest in hybrid funds.
Stay out of debts
One of the cleverest tips to save money before retirement is to eliminate expensive obligations. By paying off credit card bills and personal loans, you can ensure your budget is used for travel instead of for monthly payments.
Complete family responsibilities
Before stepping back from work, tackle major financial objectives, such as your children's education, marriage, or purchasing a house. It helps avoid any unanticipated withdrawals from your travel fund allowing for smooth plans for retirement finances.
Reduce overheads
Reduce expenses by moving to a smaller house or moving to a cheaper city. At the same time, make money while you sleep so that the travel budget can remain stocked by using rental income, gold bonds or equivalent.