Whitney Houston’s Barbie doll is here: 6 things to know

Atreyee Poddar
Mattel just gave collectors a reason to dance somebody right into their nearest toy aisle. Here's everything to know about the brand-new Whitney Houston Barbie.
After decades of chart-topping hits and cultural influence, Whitney Houston is officially part of the Barbie family. This marks the first time Mattel has produced a doll in her likeness, joining the Barbie Signature Music series that has previously celebrated stars like Miley Cyrus and Kylie Minogue.
The doll made its debut on August 8, just ahead of what would have been Houston's 63rd birthday on August 9. Mattel made the release as a birthday tribute to the late icon.
The doll recreates Whitney's iconic look from her 1987 music video for I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). The doll is wearing a lavender ribbed mini dress, colourful beaded drop earrings, iridescent splash-pattern heels, and Whitney's signature voluminous '80s curls. A mini microphone and mic stand complete the performance-ready package.
Mattel revealed the doll at the 5th annual Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta, an event hosted by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. The setting tied the release directly to the philanthropic work carried out in the legendary singer's name.
Whitney's sister-in-law and executor of her estate Pat Houston worked closely with Mattel's design team throughout development. In a statement, she said the release honours a woman whose voice, grace, and spirit inspired generations, and thanked Mattel for making one of Whitney's dreams come true.
The Barbie Signature Whitney Houston Doll is available today on Amazon, and Mattel Creations, priced at $60. It arrives in a collector's window-pane box featuring images of Whitney and her signature, complete with a display stand and Certificate of Authenticity.