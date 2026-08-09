Wondering if you are lactose intolerant? Look out for these signs

Udisha
Bloating and gas
If you consistently feel swollen or bloated after having milk or milk products, and if this feeling is accompanied by excessive gas, you may just be lactose intolerant.
Abdominal cramps and pain
Lactose intolerance often causes sharp pain and nagging aches and cramps in lower belly after you have consumed dairy products like raw milk, cheese, yogurt and more.
Diarrhoea or loose motion
Consuming milk and dairy products can cause loose motions or diarrhoea for people with lactose intolerance because the unabsorbed lactose draws excess water into the intestines. If this is happening frequently, get checked.
Nausea and sickness
Having lactose intolerance often makes you feel nauseated every time you eat food that has high dairy content. It can also make you feel sick and cause your stomach to rumble due to undigested lactose ferments in the gut.