4 home remedies for termites to protect your wooden furniture

DEBOLINA ROY
Harness direct sunlight exposure
When you put your wooden furniture in direct sunlight, you get rid of pests. In addition, the heat removes moisture from the wood, so termites can’t live there.
Deploy wet cardboard traps
Damp cardboard entices insects to come because it has a lot of cellulose in it. By putting wet cardboard near where they are, you can catch them alive to get rid of them far from your home.
Apply neem oil
Neem oil serves as a natural insect repellent when applied to wood edges that have been affected. It alters feeding patterns without harming the finish.
Spray vinegar solution
A spray made from vinegar and lemon juice is one of the effective home remedies for termites. Testing the mixture in an inconspicuous place first will guarantee that no damage is done to the surface.