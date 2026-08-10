4 ways to identify rotten eggs before buying

DEBOLINA ROY
Perform a thorough shell inspection
High-quality eggs have shell surfaces that are free from roughness and dirt. Rotten eggs may have very tiny cracks in their shells, be wet, or show signs of mould.
Listen for internal sloshing soundsTake each egg, shake it near your ear, and listen carefully. If the egg produces a loud splash noise, it indicates that the liquid is moving inside the egg, and the freshness is lost.
Smell through the carton vents
Even spoiled eggs produce gases that have a sulfurous odour while decomposing in their shells. A simple sniff around the carton holes can save one's time and budget.
Check carton dates and grade stamps
It is important to always examine the date of packing. The pack date should be less than thirty days, and the chosen eggs should be graded and have unbroken shells.