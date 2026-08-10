5 tips to save an overly-spiced curry

DEBOLINA ROY
Incorporate diary products
A dollop of yogurt, heavy cream, or coconut milk swirls in introduces rich fats which counteract the effects of capsaicin. It is one of the easiest tips to reduce spice in any curry.
Add acidic ingredients
Squeezing fresh lime juice or mixing in a dash of vinegar neutralizes excessive heat. Acids tantalize the palate and temper strong flavours, making citrus one of the best kitchen secrets for chefs.
Dilute with extra ingredients
You can increase the amount of your curry by adding unseasoned veggies, beans, or pieces of meat. When you add more non-spicy basic ingredients, you effectively dilute the amount of heat present in the entire cooking pot filled with the curry.
Mix in sweeteners
Applying small spoonfuls of sugar, honey, or mango chutney creates a balance of flavors. Adding sweetness helps cover up spicy notes while avoiding turning your meal into a dessert.
Serve alongside starches
Combining your spicy curry with plain basmati rice, naan, or boiled potatoes brings instant relief. The neutral starches absorb the hot chili oil from your mouth, making the food easier to eat.