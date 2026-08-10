7 facts to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 ahead of its premiere in 2027

Subhadrika Sen
Season 2 was confirmed and locked in even before Season 1 actually premiered on screen.
While the Season 2 is set during a drought, interestingly the filming in Spain was stopped due to severe floods.
Season 2 explores the narrative of The Sworn Sword, the second novella in George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories.
A new character called the Red Widow will be introduced in the new season. Lady Rohanne Webber (also known as the Red Widow) will introduce new challenges for the pair.
While Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell reprise their characters as Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ Tall and Aegon Targaryen (Egg), new characters played by Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan will also be introduced in the new season.
The makers have confirmed that Season 2 will involve a lot of travelling for the protagonists, along with political tensions and geographical disasters adding to the storyline.
Post Season 2, the makers are planning to adapt the rest of the original series into a one story per person format.