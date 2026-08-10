How to make a healthy egg roll in 10 minutes

Udisha
Prep the base
Start by preparing the paratha. Cook a wheat paratha using not more than a teaspoon of oil and make sure it's soft. If you want to be healthy and sustainable, use a leftover roti from the previous night.
Cook the egg
Take 2 eggs and whisk it well with 1 tablespoon of milk or water and add some salt and pepper to taste. Heat some oil on a flat pan and pour the egg and make sure it spreads evenly. Immediately put the paratha on the egg while it is still uncooked and press from the top so they cook together. Cook till the egg is well-cooked and flip both sides before transferring to a plate.
Add the fillings
Now, with the egg-side on top, layer the fillings. Add some finely shredded cabbage, onions and cucumbers. You can also add chunks of cooked meat if you like. Finally, drizzle some sauce or chutney on top.
Roll and serve
Carefully roll the paratha ensuring the filling stay firmly in place. Use a parchment paper in the bottom half to keep everything together. Serve hot and enjoy!