How to make a healthy egg roll in 10 minutes

Cook the egg

Take 2 eggs and whisk it well with 1 tablespoon of milk or water and add some salt and pepper to taste. Heat some oil on a flat pan and pour the egg and make sure it spreads evenly. Immediately put the paratha on the egg while it is still uncooked and press from the top so they cook together. Cook till the egg is well-cooked and flip both sides before transferring to a plate.