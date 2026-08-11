4 tips to buy the perfect mattress that won't give you back pain

DEBOLINA ROY
Select one with the perfect weight
Choose a medium-firm mattress that maintains a balance between back alignment and softness. People who weigh less than 60 kg need to have medium level of softness in their mattresses, while those who weigh more than 90 kg require firmness.
Verify support and alignment
The perfect support will stop the damage caused by sagging in the middle. Your ears, shoulders, and hips should be at the same level. This is one of the most important tips to buy a mattress.
Pick the right material
The memory foam provides pressure relief, while the natural latex has cooling resilience. The pocket spring improves ventilation for people who weigh a lot.
Match your sleeping position
Those who sleep on their backs need a medium-firm mattress, while those who sleep on their sides need a softer mattress that provides shoulder pressure relief.