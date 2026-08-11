4 ways to make your lipstick longer last without any touch-up

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep and hydrate
Hydrate your lips with lip balm, then wipe off any excess moisture with tissues. This crucial first step will create a perfectly smooth base so that the colour will stick without the risk of cracking, smudging, or running away.
Fill with lip liner
Fill the outlines of your lips completely and in the same colour as your lip liner. Since the base is applied, the bold colour on your lips will remain in place and won’t disappear even when the lipstick has faded away.
Layer liquid and bullet formulas
Apply a long-lasting liquid matte product beneath a complementary bullet lip colour. This unique combo will help you utilise both textures and keep rich colours while achieving comfortable, flexible, and ultra-non-drying all-day lip wear.
Lock it in with powder
Apply a narrow tissue paper to the lips and then lightly sprinkle translucent powder over it. This secret works by soaking up any excess oil from the surface and securing the lip colour in place.