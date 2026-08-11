4 ways to prevent mosquitoes at home during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Remove the stagnant water
Regularly remove stagnant water from pots, buckets, and coolers. Tight covers of open water sources will inhibit mosquitoes from laying eggs and thus control source population growth.
Apply repellents
To protect your skin from mosquito bites, use active ingredients recommended by WHO, such as DEET, Picaridin, or oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and make sure to follow medical suggestions.
Use mesh screens and nets
Install sturdy mesh nets on windows and doors to keep pests away and allow fresh air to enter the house. One of the best tips to prevent mosquitoes at night is to sleep under mosquito nets that have been treated with insect sprays.
Run fans at a high-end speed
Arrange the ceiling or pedestal fans in such a way that the wind moves strongly across the interior surfaces of living areas. Flying mosquitoes are weak, and they are unable to navigate the strong current of wind.