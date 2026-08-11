5 things to know about the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

DEBOLINA ROY
High school prankster turned HP engineer
When he was a student, Steve Wozniak built an electronic metronome, which led to him being sent to the juvenile centre after people mistook it for a bomb. Later in his university days, he nearly incurred huge bills because of his computer usage.
Leaving HP to launch Apple
Steve Wozniak was employed with Hewlett-Packard when he began the process of building Apple. He left his job to be the Vice President at Apple.
The Apple I price tag
The original Apple I stirred buyers into a frenzy as they saw Biblical implications in its selling price of $666.67. But the tech pioneer made it clear that he was totally unaware of the 'mark of the beast' concept. He was merely fond of repetitive numbers.
Surviving a plane crash
In 1981, the famous inventor escaped death in a plane accident after the aircraft took off prematurely in California. Although he had temporarily lost his memory of the accident, eventually he was able to remember everything.
Hall of Fame integrity
He has been part of the National Inventors Hall of Fame since 2000, and he is very modest as well. He communicates with his fans on the Internet, shares puzzles, and promotes technology programs in the public schools.