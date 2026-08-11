Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee shoot in London for a new lesbian rom-com

DEBOLINA ROY
A lesbian rom-com
Filming of this lesbian romantic comedy has commenced in London. The lead actresses have been seen filming romantic scenes at Horse Guards Parade, where they were also spotted kissing.
Early teasers from Greta Lee
Greta Lee previously hinted at starring in a lesbian rom-com during a previous interview. She revealed she was preparing for an unfiltered romance between two women.
Genre shift for Rebecca Ferguson
Joining a lesbian rom-com is a significant change of approach from Rebecca Ferguson. Known mostly for her work in serious sci-fi and action films such as Dune and Silo, she is now entering the world of romantic comedies.
Past projects of both leads
Both actresses received huge recognition for their successful projects. Rebecca Ferguson starred in Dune, Silo, and Mission Impossible, while Greta Lee received accolades for her work on Past Lives and Russian Doll.