4 mistakes that can cause your mascara to smudge

DEBOLINA ROY
Excess oil on the eyelids
Heavy creams and excess oils around the eye area can lead to product transfer. The best way to avoid smudging is to dab the eyelids lightly and use a dusting of translucent setting powder before applying mascara.
Pumping the wand in the tube
When the wand is pumped, air gets forced into the bottle, and the formula evaporates quickly. Swirl the wand gently in the bottle to get the product without the thick, dry texture.
Applying too much product
Putting too much product onto your wand will lead to clumps, flakes and heavy smudging of mascara. Wipe excess mascara off with a tissue and use a fine-tooth lash-comb.
Using expired formulas
Applying old mascara allows bacteria to grow, and it can deal with a dry formula that easily clumps. Buy new mascara every six months to prevent these common mascara mistakes.