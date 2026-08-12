5 easy home remedies for dust allergy

DEBOLINA ROY
Steam inhalation
Breathing in warm vapour continues to be one of the best home remedies for dust allergy symptoms. The steam will hydrate the dry nasal membranes, help the thick mucus become thinner, open the clogged sinuses, and help you breathe better.
Saline nasal rinse
Employing a gentle saline solution for cleansing nasal cavities is a great way to remove dust mites, pollen, and pollutants. It elieves inflammation and calms the damaged mucous membranes of the entire nose.
Warm fluids
Drinking ginger tea with honey helps treat dust allergy symptoms. The warmth of tea inhibits irritating your throat and the properties of ginger eliminate the coughs and cure congestion.
Washing bedding in hot water
Cleaning all pillows, bed linens, and bedding helps remove hidden dust mites and allergens. It improves the quality of the air in your bedroom.
Sunlight exposure
The sun’s ultraviolet light that can kill dust mites. The process helps get rid of moisture from the fabric, making the bed linens clean and safe to use.