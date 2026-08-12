5 facts about birthday girl Teji Bachchan we bet you didn’t know

Subhadrika Sen

While she has been seen as a home maker and socialite, Teji Bachchan was reportedly a psychology teacher in Lahore before marriage.

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In fact, she met Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was also a teacher at Allahabad University, at a college event in Lahore. This meeting eventually ended up in their marriage.

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Teji was into theatre. She had played Lady Macbeth in Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

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Teji Bachchan was close to Mrs Indira Gandhi while Harivansh Rai Bachchan mutually appreciated Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Both the Bachchans had appeared in a cameo role in Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie.   

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