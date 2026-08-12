5 facts about birthday girl Teji Bachchan we bet you didn’t know

Subhadrika Sen
While she has been seen as a home maker and socialite, Teji Bachchan was reportedly a psychology teacher in Lahore before marriage.
In fact, she met Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was also a teacher at Allahabad University, at a college event in Lahore. This meeting eventually ended up in their marriage.
Teji was into theatre. She had played Lady Macbeth in Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Teji Bachchan was close to Mrs Indira Gandhi while Harivansh Rai Bachchan mutually appreciated Jawaharlal Nehru.
Both the Bachchans had appeared in a cameo role in Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie.