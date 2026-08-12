Cosy anime shows perfect for a rainy day binge-watch

Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke is one of those classic romance anime that never really gets old. It takes a dive into Sawako's life, a shy girl who is often misunderstood because of how she looks, and how her life changes as she slowly comes out of her shell and gets closer to her classmates and Kazehaya. The story is simple, sweet and full of those small, awkward moments that make a teenage romance so fun to watch.