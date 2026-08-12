Cosy anime shows perfect for a rainy day binge-watch

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
Apothecary Diaries
Set in the imperial palace, The Apothecary Diaries follows Maomao, a clever young woman with a love for medicine who finds herself solving one mystery after another. With its beautiful setting, dry humour and the slow-burn dynamic between Maomao and Jinshi, the anime has just the right mix of mystery and comfort. It’s an easy watch for a rainy afternoon when you want something interesting, but still warm and easy to get lost in.
Kimi ni Todoke
Kimi ni Todoke is one of those classic romance anime that never really gets old. It takes a dive into Sawako's life, a shy girl who is often misunderstood because of how she looks, and how her life changes as she slowly comes out of her shell and gets closer to her classmates and Kazehaya. The story is simple, sweet and full of those small, awkward moments that make a teenage romance so fun to watch.
Natsume’s Book of Friends
There’s something about Natsume’s Book of Friends that makes it perfect for a rainy day. Natsume has the ability to see spirits, and after coming into possession of his grandmother’s Book of Friends, he starts encountering the spirits connected to it. Some stories are funny, while others deal with loneliness, memories and saying goodbye. It’s gentle, a little nostalgic and often surprisingly emotional without trying too hard.
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
If slow-burn romance is your thing, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You is a sweet pick. The story centres on an overworked salaryman who starts spending his evenings behind a supermarket, where he meets a woman who offers him a cigarette and some much-needed company. It has a very everyday kind of charm — no dramatic declarations or over-the-top romance, just two people finding comfort in each other’s company after a long day.
Food for the Soul
Some anime are best watched when you don’t want anything too heavy, and Food for the Soul fits right into that mood. Set around a group of college girls who bond over their shared love of food, the series is filled with casual hangouts, new friendships and, of course, plenty of good food. Put this one on when it’s raining outside, order your favourite comfort food and let the episodes do the rest.