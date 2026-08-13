4 easy home remedies for oily scalp

DEBOLINA ROY
Apple cider vinegar
Diluted apple cider vinegar helps restore balance to your hair's natural pH level and helps clear up buildup. It is one of the most popular home remedies for oily scalp. It helps get rid of excess oil and itchiness while leaving your hair shiny and refreshed.
Aloe vera gel mask
Aloe vera gel has natural cleansing properties that help to alleviate irritation and dissolve greasy deposits. Take fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly onto the scalp. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, and rinse it thoroughly.
Tea tree oil
The combination of tea tree oil with a lighter carrier oil helps reduce bacteria and control excessive sebum production. It helps relieve clogged follicles, leading to skin cleansing.
Green tea rinse
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help decrease oil output. After washing your hair, apply brewed and cooled green tea to calm scalp irritation and control excess oil.