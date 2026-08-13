4 things that should not be in your bedroom according to Vastu

DEBOLINA ROY
Mirror directly facing the bed
If reflective surfaces are located opposite where you sleep, they will create a huge amount of energy turbulence. It is said that your reflection can create restlessness, anxiety and form disturbances in your deep sleep.
Televisions and electronic units
Keeping gadgets like TVs causes technological distractions that disturb the body's ability to recover. Keeping your eyes fixed on the screen shortly before your bedtime makes it difficult to relax after a busy day.
Dark-coloured furniture
Heavy, dark-toned furniture reduces the energy levels within the room. Darker colours absorb natural light, causing the mood of the place to be negative due to an aura of sadness.
Heavy storage and bookshelves
Bookshelves and wardrobes in the Northeast area create imbalance in the room. The Northeast is known to be a place associated with peace and spiritual purity, and placing heavy items in this area will cause hindrance in energy.