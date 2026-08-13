4 tips to deal with pantry moths

DEBOLINA ROY
Inspect and discard infested food
Thoroughly check dry food containers for sticky eggs or silk threads and larvae. Dispose of affected products right away in a tightly sealed bag outside your house, or put them in the freezer for four days to kill pests.
Deep clean all shelves and cabinets
Take everything from your pantry out so that you can remove tiny crumbs and food spills. Use warm, soapy water to clean the pantry walls, shelves, and corners.
Use airtight storage containers
Weak cardboard or paper packaging is ineffective against ravenous pests. Move your grains, flour and dry fruit into airtight glass or plastic containers.
Adopt smart purchasing habits
Keep in mind that you shouldn’t store large amounts of grain at once. Use up the older stock, freeze any excess ingredients, and keep checking expiry dates.