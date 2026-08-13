5 binge-worthy evening time healthy snack and drink combos that you must try!

Dharitri Ganguly
Roasted makhana & lemongrass or green tea
Ghee-roasted fox nuts (makhana), tossed with roasted cumin, black salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Pair it with a hot lemongrass infusion or green tea, providing a satisfying crunch without heavy carbs or deep-fat frying, while the warm tea promotes smooth digestion before dinner.
Boiled chana chaat & mint-jeera chaas
Boiled black or white chickpeas tossed with finely chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, green chillis, coriander, and lemon juice. Pair it with chilled spiced buttermilk (chaas) tempered with roasted cumin powder and fresh mint leaves. This combination is rich in plant protein and gut-friendly probiotics, keeping you full until dinner without spiking blood sugar.
Whole grain toast with hummus & iced hibiscus tea
A slice of sourdough or multigrain bread topped with 2 tbsp of homemade chickpea hummus, cucumber slices, and a dash of paprika. Have unsweetened cold-brewed hibiscus tea served over ice with a wedge of orange or lime. Complex carbohydrates supply steady brain fuel for the rest of the workday, paired with antioxidant-rich tart hibiscus.
Apple slices with peanut butter and warm cinnamon almond milk
1 sliced crisp apple served with 1–2 tbsp of unsweetened peanut or almond butter. Pair the warm unsweetened almond milk frothed with a dash of ground cinnamon and a drop of vanilla. Fulfil sweet cravings using natural fruit sugars balanced by healthy fats, protein, and warming spices.
Cucumber/carrot sticks and chilled aam pora sherbet or lemon mint cooler
Chilled cucumber, carrot, and beetroot sticks served with a small side of hung curd dip seasoned with garlic and herbs. Chilled roasted raw mango drink (aam pora sherbet) or a light lemon-mint cooler with minimal rock salt/sweetener. Extremely low-calorie and deeply hydrating, this pairing is ideal for hot evenings or recovering after an active afternoon.