5 binge-worthy evening time healthy snack and drink combos that you must try!

Whole grain toast with hummus & iced hibiscus tea

A slice of sourdough or multigrain bread topped with 2 tbsp of homemade chickpea hummus, cucumber slices, and a dash of paprika. Have unsweetened cold-brewed hibiscus tea served over ice with a wedge of orange or lime. Complex carbohydrates supply steady brain fuel for the rest of the workday, paired with antioxidant-rich tart hibiscus.