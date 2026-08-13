7 Onam sadya etiquette rules you may not know

Atreyee Poddar
Every August or September, Kerala (and every Malayali household worldwide) gears up for the Onam sadya. Sadya is a 26-plus-dish vegetarian marathon served on a banana leaf. Most of us show up knowing the food, but fewer know the rules. Here are seven that separate the sadya rookies from the veterans.
Your banana leaf needs to point to your left. Lay it backwards and you might get a gentle correction mid-feast. The leaf's structure and the meal's serving logic are both built around this orientation.
As the curries are ladled onto your leaf, they're added moving left to right. But the eating direction runs the opposite way.
The traditional posture is ardhapadmasana — a half-lotus yoga pose — while facing east. The reasoning given is digestion. Whether or not you're flexible enough to pull it off is between you and your knees.
At an old-school sadya, you're not supposed to reach over and serve yourself more rice or curry. That's the host's job, and they'll keep circling with ladles whether you've asked or not. If you're full, a raised palm or polite "mathi, mathi" (enough, enough) is your best defense.
How you fold your banana leaf after eating is said to send a message about whether you enjoyed the meal. The catch? Sources — and households — genuinely disagree on which direction means what, and it can flip depending on which part of Kerala you're in. When in doubt, just ask.
There's an informal rule that a spread needs at least four curries to even qualify as a "real" sadya.
Given that Onam itself is a harvest festival celebrating abundance, cleaning your leaf — especially of rice — is considered the respectful move.