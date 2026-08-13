Going to the mountains in monsoon? 5 essentials to carry

DEBOLINA ROY
Protective rainwear
Forget about umbrellas that will break under strong winds. Use a waterproof poncho or high-quality jacket. Quality rain equipment can keep you dry in case you get caught outside during heavy rain.
Quick-drying clothes
Don’t bring your denim or thick cotton clothes, as moisture makes you uncomfortable. Go for synthetic t-shirts and nylon trousers instead. These garments dry quickly and guarantee warmth and comfort during your trek.
Waterproof footwear
Mountain paths can be very dangerous when they are wet. Wear strong waterproof shoes that have deep treads to avoid slipping. Carry multiple pairs of socks to ensure your feet stay dry and warm all day long.
Ziplock pouches
Inevitably, wetness and sudden rains can ruin high-priced gadgets. Use waterproof ziplock bags and keep them on hand to protect mobiles, chargers, headphones, etc.
Sufficient cash
Severe weather often causes outages in mobile networks and power supply for long hours. Always carry some cash. Cards may stop working completely in remote areas, especially in high-altitude regions during the rains.