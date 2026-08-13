How to make a traditional English breakfast at home?

Udisha
Fry the meats
English breakfast platters include a lot of cold cuts. Start by cooking the pork or chicken sausages, bacon, salami and ham using very little oil over medium heat. Once done, put the meat aside.
Sear the veggies
Now, cut fresh tomatoes in half and chop fresh button mushrooms. Using the fat from frying the cold cuts, sear them until they are brown and soft.
Heat the beans and prepare the toast
The hero item on the platter is the baked beans in tomato sauce. Heat some canned beans over low heat. Next, toast as many bread slices as you would like to have in the pan till they are golden and crispy.
Fry the eggs and serve
Finally, cook the eggs: either scramble them or poach them. Assemble all the items in a place aesthetically and serve along with some coffee or tea!