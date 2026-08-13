How to make delicious chicken kebabs in the air-frier?

Udisha
Prepare the ingredients
Take 500g of boneless chicken and prepare 1/2 cup of thick curd, 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. For the seasoning, add 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon of garam masala, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, and some salt to taste.
Marinade the chicken
Now, in a large bowl, take the curd, oil, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste and whisk them together with the powdered spices till they are smooth without clumps. Add the chicken and coat it perfectly. Cover the bowl and let it rest for at least an hour to overnight.
Air fry to perfection
Preheat the air fryer 200°C or 390°F and spray some cooking oil on the basket. Carefully place the chicken cubes without overcrowding them. If needed, cook in multiple batches. Air fry for 12–15 minutes and flip the sides once in between, brushing them with oil once more. Make sure they are cooked through with charred edges.
Serve hot
Make sure they are cooked through with charred edges. Poke a toothpick to make sure the meat is tender and properly cooked. Take out the kebabs and place it on a plate. Garnish with some chopped coriander. Serve with onion slices and pudina chutney.