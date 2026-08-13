Independence Day: 6 places linked to India’s freedom struggle

Atreyee Poddar
India's independence movement happened in specific gardens, prison cells, riverside huts, and coastal villages that are still standing and still open. Here are six places where the past is under your feet.
Nicknamed Kala Pani (the Black Waters), this isolated colonial prison in the Andaman Islands was where the British sent the freedom fighters they feared most. They had solitary cells, hard labor, and thousands of miles of ocean between prisoners and home. Revolutionary Veer Savarkar spent years in these walls, and several original cell blocks remain exactly as they were built.
Bullet holes still mark the brick walls here, where British troops opened fire on an unarmed crowd in 1919, killing hundreds in minutes. It's just steps from the Golden Temple. One caveat: a 2021 renovation widened the original narrow entrance lane and enclosed the Martyrs' Well in glass, sparking backlash from historians who felt it sanitised the site. Still worth the visit — just don’t expect the raw, untouched passage older accounts describe.
This riverside ashram was Gandhi's home for over a decade, and his spinning wheel, his modest living quarters and his writing desk are all there. It’s also the exact spot from which he set off in 1930 on the 240-mile Dandi March to defy British salt taxes, one of the most iconic acts of civil disobedience in modern history.
This Italianate palace was where Gandhi, his wife Kasturba, and his secretary Mahadev Desai were held under house arrest after the 1942 Quit India movement. Both Kasturba and Desai died within these walls, and their memorials now sit quietly among the palace gardens.
In 1945–46, the British controversially court-martialed officers of the Indian National Army here — a trial that backfired spectacularly, uniting the country in outrage instead of quelling dissent. This is also where India’s flag was first raised.
After 24 days and 240 miles on foot, Mahatma Gandhi and his followers arrived at this unassuming coastal village and did something deceptively simple: they made salt from seawater, directly defying a British law that banned it. Today, a memorial of sculpted marchers stands frozen mid-stride at the spot.