Nicholas Hoult playing Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter Season 2: All you need to know

Who exactly is Gilderoy Lockhart?

For anyone who needs a refresher, Lockhart is the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher introduced in Chamber of Secrets — a bestselling author whose books are packed with heroic tales of monster-slaying and magical daring-do. The catch: he's more style than substance, and his actual teaching skills leave a lot to be desired. He's vain, he's a five-time winner of Witch Weekly's Most Charming Smile Award, and he's basically the human embodiment of a LinkedIn humble-brag.