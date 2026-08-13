When and where to watch the upcoming La Liga season in India?

Udisha
La Liga gears up for new season
Spanish league is almost here! The 2026/27 La Liga season kicks off on August 15, 2026 and fans in India will be able to stream the matches of their favourite clubs.
Stream on FanCode
FanCode continues to hold the broadcasting rights for upcoming season of the league. Users can stream the matches live on the FanCode app or website which has the exclusive digital streaming rights for the competition.
No TV broadcast
While no television channel will broadcast La Liga, FanCode is supported by popular TV apps like Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV and LG TV.
Opening match
The opening match of the 26/27 season between Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe CF on August 15 at 11 p.m. IST.