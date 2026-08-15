4 kitchen scraps you can use to make a compost

DEBOLINA ROY
Banana peels
Loaded with potassium, banana skins break down easily to help improve the quality of your compost pile. The skins can be cut into smaller bits to hasten the breakdown process, ensuring beautiful flower blossoms and good fruit growth.
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds can serve as an important source of nitrogen along with trace elements like calcium and copper. These grounds can be added to soil or compost to enhance microbial activity, improve structure, and invigorate sickly outdoor plants.
Eggshells
Including nearly 98% calcium, powdered eggshells provide important firmness to the walls of plant cells. After being washed, dried, and crushed, they become an excellent condiment for homemade compost and at the same time safeguard delicate plants in the garden.
Vegetable peelings
Carrot tops, potato skins, and squash pieces make a good mixture of vitamins and organic material. Microorganisms can decompose the wet ingredients better.