5 classic fashion staples that have survived every trend cycle

Dharitri Ganguly
The tailored white button-down shirt
Why it survived: Versatility, of course.
Originally borrowed from menswear, the crisp white shirt is the ultimate sartorial clean slate. Whether tucked into a structured pencil skirt for a sharp corporate feel, worn oversized over swimwear, or unbuttoned over denim with stacked jewellery, its power lies in its quiet adaptability.
The Little Black Dress (LBD)
Why it survived: Democratic elegance.
Popularised by Coco Chanel in the 1920s and forever cemented in pop culture history by Audrey Hepburn, the LBD stripped evening wear of unnecessary excess. It proved that simple lines and a neutral palette could be more striking than elaborate ornamentation.
Straight-leg blue denim
Why it survived: Utilitarian comfort.
While skinny jeans, flares, and ultra-wide legs rotate in and out of style, mid-rise, straight-leg denim in a classic indigo wash has never truly expired. It anchors casual wear and pairs effortlessly with every other item on this list.
The leather moto jacket
Why it survived: Edgy and effortless.
From 1950s subculture icons to modern off-duty street style, the leather jacket provides an instant dose of rebellion and structure. Its ability to dress down formal wear, like layering it over a slip dress, makes it a perpetual wardrobe essential.
The double-breasted trench coat
Why it survived: A favourite form meeting function. Designed for military utility during World War I, the trench coat's storm flaps, belted waist, and sharp lapels translated seamlessly into civilian life. It adds immediate polish and architectural structure to even the most casual outfit underneath.