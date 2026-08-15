5 countries around the world that turned colonial history into tourism

Bristi Dey

Do you think freedom fighters or revolutionaries of a colonized country have ever imagined that the state would turn their stories into selling points for attracting people from the exact nation they were fighting against years later? It's like a total UNO reverse moment only with the vantage point of time. Here are some of these places that's a must-visit

Robben Island, South Africa

Sits right at the heart of dark tourism, this island has become one of the top places to visit for a scenic coastal experience with immersive historic moments. Its prison history, particularly its connection to Nelson Mandela, makes it deeply tied to South Africa’s political past. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts thousands of visitors yearly.

Havana, Cuba

Spanish colonial architecture is central to Havana’s identity, but so are the histories of slavery, resistance and Cuba’s eventual struggle for independence from Spain. The city now looks straight out of Pinterest but at its core holds a significant history.

Galle, Sri Lanka

The fort encapsulates a lot of European colonial rule: first came the Portuguese, then came the Dutch and later British ruled the land. Walking through it offers a remarkably tangible sense of how colonial powers reshaped the island. Today the Galle Fort is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Centre site and its architecture tells a story of both European and Asia traditions.

Thilina Alagiyawanna

George Town, Malaysia

Colonized by the British, George Town's history became part of a much broader heritage tourism strategy. Its multicultural architecture and historic districts helped it gain UNESCO World Heritage status in 2008. The vibrant streets and local foods have become the biggest selling points.

Cartagena, Colombia

Colonized by the Spanish Empire, it now thrives in tourism for its stunning architecture and breathtaking waters. Tourists walk through colonial streets, visit fortifications and churches, and explore a historic centre that once served as a major Spanish trading port.