5 countries around the world that turned colonial history into tourism

Bristi Dey
Do you think freedom fighters or revolutionaries of a colonized country have ever imagined that the state would turn their stories into selling points for attracting people from the exact nation they were fighting against years later? It's like a total UNO reverse moment only with the vantage point of time. Here are some of these places that's a must-visit
Robben Island, South Africa
Sits right at the heart of dark tourism, this island has become one of the top places to visit for a scenic coastal experience with immersive historic moments. Its prison history, particularly its connection to Nelson Mandela, makes it deeply tied to South Africa’s political past. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts thousands of visitors yearly.
Havana, Cuba
Spanish colonial architecture is central to Havana’s identity, but so are the histories of slavery, resistance and Cuba’s eventual struggle for independence from Spain. The city now looks straight out of Pinterest but at its core holds a significant history.
Galle, Sri Lanka
The fort encapsulates a lot of European colonial rule: first came the Portuguese, then came the Dutch and later British ruled the land. Walking through it offers a remarkably tangible sense of how colonial powers reshaped the island. Today the Galle Fort is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Centre site and its architecture tells a story of both European and Asia traditions.
George Town, Malaysia
Colonized by the British, George Town's history became part of a much broader heritage tourism strategy. Its multicultural architecture and historic districts helped it gain UNESCO World Heritage status in 2008. The vibrant streets and local foods have become the biggest selling points.
Cartagena, Colombia
Colonized by the Spanish Empire, it now thrives in tourism for its stunning architecture and breathtaking waters. Tourists walk through colonial streets, visit fortifications and churches, and explore a historic centre that once served as a major Spanish trading port.