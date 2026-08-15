5 players to look out for in the upcoming La Liga season

Udisha
Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)
The Spanish youngster just won the FIFA World Cup with Spain this summer and will arrive this season with a lot of confidence and the thirst to win everything for his club. At just 19 years of age, he has shown great promise with his dribbling skills, speed and moments of magic that have made him a threat for all his opponents.
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
Coming off a brilliant World Cup campaign, the French star never fails to impress. Unmatched in speed and skills, he has the ability to change thing around in a moment. An asset for Real Madrid, the 27-year-old is yet to win it big with his club and this season might turn out to be different.
Yáser Asprilla (Girona)
The 22-year-old Colombian player may not have a big club yet, but his creativity and talent make him one of the footballers to look out for this season. He has a lot of promise and will hopefully get more minutes to play this season.
Yan Diomande (Real Madrid)
He made one of the biggest headlines in La Liga when he completed his transfer from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid with a massive fee of €125 million, according to reports. The Ivory Coast national had a brilliant season in Bundesliga and has incredible at both club and country level. He is expected to be one of the players who brings back the spark at Real Madrid.
Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)
Another 2026 World Cup winner with Spain, the young centre-back made headlines with his incredible performance at the tournament that earned him the Young Player award. At just 19, he has the ability to lead the defence like a seasoned player and is an asset to Barcelona who will count on him to defend their La Liga trophy this year.