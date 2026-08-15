Rom-coms you must binge this monsoon

Udisha
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
This British classic is marked by its dramatic, unforgettable rain-soaked climax. The beautiful pairing of Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell with Mike Newell at the helm, makes it a classic monsoon watch.
Jab We Met (2007)
A cozy love story is always a good match during monsoons. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer continues to be a classic and the misty mountainous scenes add to its beauty.
A Cinderella Story (2004)
The movie is iconic for its gazebo dance scene in a sudden rainstorm and perfectly encapsulates the 2000s nostalgia. Directed by Mark Rosman, the feel-good movie stars Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.
Hum Tum (2004)
This Kunal Kohli directed movie features some wholesome meetings in the rain. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji offer the perfect comfort in this slow-burn romance.
Something Borrowed (2011)
Marked by some drama in the rain and some cozy yet tense moments between three people, the humour in this movie feels comforting and the love, warm. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson, and Colin Egglesfield, the movie was directed by Luke Greenfield.