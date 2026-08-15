Suffering from these symptoms? You might have sinus

Udisha

Facial pain and pressure

Sinus symptoms often include stubborn facial pain that seems to put pressure on the forehead, eyes, cheeks or nose. The discomfort is different than usual headache and is a telling sign of sinus.

Nasal congestion

If you have nasal congestion or blockages that have been persistent, get checked for sinus. This congestion often makes it difficult to breathe and is not followed by other cold symptoms.

Thick nasal discharge

Thick nasal mucus, often deep yellow or green, is another common symptom of sinus. Do not ignore such discharge or mistake it for a flu. Visit a doctor to get the proper diagnosis.

Sinus headaches and toothaches

Sinus also causes headaches and tooth pain, especially in the upper jaw and teeth. This happens due to the pressure buildup in the surrounding sinus cavities that leads to a constant pain.

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