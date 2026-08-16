Biggest football transfer deals in Europe this summer so far

Udisha
Morgan Rogers
The English footballer was signed from Chelsea to Aston Villa for a whopping £117 million.
Elliot Anderson
The 23-year-old England star made a move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City on a £116 million deal, marking a club record.
Yan Diomande
The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger became the most expensive African footballer in history following a €125 million move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid.
Sandro Tonali
An immediate £92.5 million fee saw the Italian footballer move from Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur, in one of the biggest transfers of this summer.
Mateus Fernandes
Tottenham Hotspur signed the Portuguese player for a club-record fee of £85 million from West Ham United.
Bruno Guimarães
The Brazilian star made one of the most-talked about moves from Newcastle United to Arsenal for a fixed transfer fee of £75 million.