Foods to avoid if you are a breastfeeding mom

Udisha
High-mercury fish
Consuming fish such as king mackerel, swordfish or tilefish, that have high levels of mercury, can make the element pass into the breast milk which is bad for the baby's nervous system. It is advised to eat low-mercury fish like salmon, canned light tuna or tilapia.
Excessive caffeine
Too much caffeine consumption is not good. Avoid eating an excessive amount of coffee, tea, chocolate or soda because you baby might have a difficult time sleeping. Make sure to consume no more than 200–300 mg of caffeine each day.
Alcohol
This is a no-brainer. There is no safety limit for alcohol consumption during your breastfeeding days. This can have a direct effect of milk production and can impact your child's sleep and growth.
Potential allergens and irritants
There can be some food that your baby might be allergic to, such as wheat, cow's milk and more. Closely monitor your baby's stool patterns and other symptoms of allergies. It may have been caused by some food you ate that passed into your breast milk!