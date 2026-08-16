How to invest INR 1,000 in 2026: A beginner’s guide

Atreyee Poddar
Let's kill a myth right now: you do not need a fat salary or a finance degree to start investing. You need INR 1,000 and the willingness to stop treating your savings account like a museum for your money. Here's your beginner-friendly guide to where that first INR 1,000 can actually go to work.
If investing had a gateway drug, it would be the Systematic Investment Plan. You can start one for as little as 500 a month, which means your 1,000 could literally fund your first two instalments. You pick a fund, an app auto-debits your account every month, and your money rides the market’s ups and downs while you go about your life.
Walk into a post office with INR 1,000, and you can open a POMIS account that pays you fixed, government-guaranteed returns, revised every quarter. It's not going to make you rich, but it also isn't going anywhere. Money's locked in for five years, and it pays out monthly income, which makes it a nice pick if you like the idea of a small, predictable trickle of cash.
Minimum entry is INR 1,000, there’s no upper limit, and your money doubles over a fixed period set by the government. No market watching, no stress, just a straight line to a bigger number. It won't outrun inflation by much, but it’s about as low-drama as investing gets.
Minimum annual deposit is just INR 500, so your INR 1,000 comfortably opens an account. Current returns sit around the 7% mark, compounded annually, and both the interest and maturity amount are completely tax-free. The catch is a 15-year lock-in.
Most brokers today let you buy single shares or even fractional shares, so you could own a slice of a company you actually believe in. It’s higher risk, prices swing with market sentiment, and you shouldn’t put money in here that you can't afford to see dip. But for beginners who want to learn the market by having actual skin in the game, this is where the real education happens.
An RD is basically a fixed deposit for people who don't have a lump sum lying around. Commit to depositing a small amount every month, and the bank locks in a fixed interest rate for the tenure. It's boring in the best way: guaranteed returns, no market risk, and a built-in savings discipline since you can't touch it monthly.