How to make mozzarella cheese at home with basic ingredients

Udisha
Prepare the milk
Take a large pot and take a gallon of pasteurised milk (not ultra-pasteurised). Add to this, 1.5 teaspoons of citric acid that has been dissolved in a cup of cool water. Once done, heat the liquid over medium-low heat. Keep stirring as it heats up, turn the heat off when the milk has reached 90°F.
Form the curd
Dilute 1/4 teaspoon of liquid rennet in 1/4 cup of cool water. Stir this in the pot using an up-and-down motion for around 30 seconds. Cover the milk pot with a lid and allow it to rest for 5 to 10 minutes till the texture becomes jelly-like and curdles.
Cut and warm the curds
Using a long knife, slice through the curd into small cubes. Heat the pot once again over low heat to make the curds heat up till 105°F. However, make sure the pieces don't break. Turn the heat off and let it rest for a few minutes.
Separate and drain the whey
Now, carefully scoop out the solid curds using a slotted spoon and put them into a mesh strainer, placed over a bowl. Very carefully, press the curds so that the liquid whey can drain out. Put this liquid on the oven and heat it once again to around 170°F–180°F.
Stretch, salt, and shape
Next take 1 teaspoon of non-iodised salt and sprinkle them on the curds. Put the curds in the hot whey or some hot water and let them submerge for a few seconds. Once done, pull and fold the warm cheese till they become smooth. Shape them into small balls and let them rest in some cold water for 15 minutes so that they are all set to be consumed!