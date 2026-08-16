Subtle signs your cortisol levels are too high

Udisha
Weight gain around the belly region
If you are experiencing unexplained weight gain around the midsection region, that is, the abdomen and upper back, your cortisol levels may be higher than normal. When you have unusually high levels of cortisol, your body tends to store fat in those areas.
Persistent sleep disturbances
When you sleep at night, your cortisol levels are supposed to automatically dip. However, that becomes difficult when the levels are elevated. If you experience undisturbed sleep continuously, get yourself checked.
Frequent mood swings and brain fog
Consistent high cortisol levels can impair cognitive function and emotional regulation that often leads to brain fog, anxiety and lack of focus. These symptoms can easily be confused with other issues, hence staying vigilant is important.
Slow recovery and weak immunity
Elevated cortisol levels affects the immune system. This can cause to slower healing of small bruises or cuts as well. A weakened immunity also leads to frequent flus and infections.