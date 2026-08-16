Things you are doing wrong with your tinted foundation

Udisha
Skipping skin prep
If you are considering tinted sunscreen to be a substitute for skincare, you are making a mistake. Do not apply skin tint on a dry face, this step should always follow your moisturiser. Otherwise, dry patches will form.
Over-applying the product
Tinted sunscreen is also not a substitute for regular foundations. They should always be applied in small amounts, since they are meant for light coverage.
Using the wrong application tools
You do not need fancy applicators for skin tints. Applying and blending with clean fingers is enough because beauty sponges or brushes can absorb the product and affect the dewy finish.
Over-powdering your face
Avoid following up your tinted sunscreen with a heavy translucent powder because it takes away the natural sheen. If you want to lock in the product, apply powder just on your forehead, nose and chin instead of the entire face.